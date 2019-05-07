Le'Veon Bell defends decision to skip Jets voluntary workouts

The new Jets running back took to social media to explain why he was a no-show at April camp.

Le'Veon Bell might have gotten his big-time, multi-year contract from the New York Jets, but don't expect him to change his philosophy when it comes to his offseason-involvement with the organization.

Bell was a no-show for the Jets' voluntary minicamp, which began on Apr. 23 after he signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract. When confronted by fans on social media Monday, he provided some insight on his outlook, saying he'll put on the pads "when it's time to play football."

"I got to stick to the formula that I know works for me to be the best player I can be," Bell wrote . "I'm not just tryna win football games, I want a ring! I want to desperately show everybody... what I can REALLY do."

"I'll take the heat right now, everybody will forget about that once January comes around."

This isn't anything new from the former Pittsburgh Steeler after sitting out the entire 2018 season due to contract issues.

He didn't report to the Steelers until late-August ahead of the 2017 season, as well.

It didn't do much to slow him down, though, as he racked up 1,291 rushing yards, 655 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns on his way to a third-career Pro Bowl.

Bell's absence didn't seem to bother Jets management too much.

"Really for him, he has a pretty good training regimen he goes through," new Jets head coach Adam Gase said (h/t NewYorkJets.com ). He knows how to get his body ready for training camp and the regular season. He's been doing this for a minute."

"The reality of it... is it's voluntary. It's part of this time of year. We like Le'Veon Bell, clearly," Jets GM Mike Maccagnan told WFAN's Boomer and Gio last week. "He's been a very good player in this league and knows how to prepare himself. "

"When he gets in here, we'll be excited to work for him."

Their tunes might change if Bell doesn't report for the start of training camp in June. With the Jets finally headed in a new direction filled with promise, it's imperative that all of the second-year quarterback Sam Darnold's weapons are present to ensure New York can start laying the foundation to overthrow the New England Patriots in the AFC East.