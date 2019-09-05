USA

Metro's 2019 NFL predictions, awards, Super Bowl LIV champions

Joe Pantorno | Sep 05, 2019
Drew Brees. (Photo: Getty Images)
Metro takes a crack at predicting how the NFL's 100th season — which begins Thursday night — will play out.

America's most popular sport is back as the NFL's 100th season kicks off tonight at Soldier Field in Chicago as the Bears host the Green Bay Packers. Before we get into our local preview tomorrow, Metro predicts how the 2019 campaign will play out. 

NFC PREDICTONS

The Cowboys are going to be a scary team, especially now that Ezekiel Elliott's holdout is over and he's ready to join the team Week 1. But this will be the year Carson Wentz stays healthy and puts on a full, MVP-like performance to carry the Eagles to a division title.
This is going to be a three-horse race for much of the season. High-flying offenses in Green Bay and Minnesota will be stalked by a strong defense in Chicago. The x-factor will be the Aaron Rodgers-to-Davante Adams connection that will see the Packers return to the top of the NFC North.
New Orleans is loaded and fueled by last year’s controversial postseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Drew Brees will thrive in an overwhelming offense supported by Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas while the defense could be a top-10 unit in the NFL.
Jared Goff will continue his development as a top-tier quarterback in the NFL, Todd Gurley will be one of the league’s leading rushers, and Aaron Donald will win another Defensive Player of the Year award. If not for the Saints and Packers, they would be going back to the Super Bowl.

AFC PREDICTIONS

The end is near for the Patriots, just not yet. Tom Brady and Co. will be one of the top teams in the AFC once again and should dominate the East for at least another season. Watch out for the Jets, however, as the reloading team will look dangerous.
All eyes are going to be on the brash Browns this year. Expect them to deliver. Baker Mayfield has monster targets in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on offense. On defense, Myles Garrett could be a Player of the Year candidate.
Andrew Luck’s retirement certainly threw a wrench in the Colts’ plans this year. Alongside a strong defense, QB Jacoby Brissett should be a competent game manager while the likes of Marlon Mack and T.Y. Hilton make the big-time plays in Indy.
Even though their defense hasn't been improved much, the Chiefs are still one of the scariest teams in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes will build off his stellar rookie campaign and should once again be an MVP candidate. Expect huge numbers from him.
 
PLAYOFF PREDICTIONS
 
2019 NFL Predictions
 
2019 NFL AWARDS
 
MVP
Drew Brees- Saints
 
Offensive Player of the Year
Patrick Mahomes- Chiefs
 
Defensive Player of the Year
Aaron Donald- Rams
 
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Kyler Murray- Cardinals
 
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Quinnen Williams- Jets
 
Coach of the Year
Freddie Kitchens- Browns
Reviews/Guides