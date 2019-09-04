Mets historic collapse vs. Nats on Mickey Callaway: Pantorno

As the Mets find a way to reach new lows, their manager continues to throw games away.

The legendary opening line of House of Pain's "Jump Around" has never rung truer for the New York Mets right now.

"Pack it up, pack it in, let me begin."

That's right. Pack it up, kids. The New York Mets' 2019 season is officially over.

Done, buried, donezo.

Tuesday night featured one of the worst losses I've seen in 27 years on this planet as the Mets blew a six-run ninth-inning lead to the Washington Nationals that effectively ended any hope of a playoff berth.

You just don't come back from losses like this.

And if somehow there wasn't enough evidence before that Mickey Callaway was unfit to be the manager of the Mets, Tuesday night only confirmed that for me. It should have for all of you, as well.

I get it, there is plenty of blame to fall on the combination of Paul Sewald, Luis Avilan, and Edwin Diaz for Tuesday night's implosion.

Three supposed MLB pitchers should be able to combine for three outs before allowing seven runs.

But they couldn't.

Sewald continued his trend of maddening inconsistencies, allowing four hits and two runs before being lifted for Avilan. The lefty gave up a single to Juan Soto, the lone batter he faced before Callaway handed things over to Diaz with the bases loaded in a 10-6 game with one out.

Yes, the same Diaz who is having a trainwreck of a season. The same Diaz who has just one save in the past month. The same Diaz who has allowed almost twice as many runs this year compared to last year while pitching almost 20 innings fewer.

And Callaway made that decision with southpaw Justin Wilson — who has a 0.87 ERA since Jul. 2 and hasn't pitched since Saturday — standing at the ready next to Diaz in the bullpen.

"But Joe, the Nationals had two righties coming up. It was the right decision by Callaway to replace the lefty Avilan with the right-handed Diaz instead of another lefty in Wilson."

WRONG.

Righties are batting .219 against Wilson this year.

Want to know what right-handers are batting against Diaz?

.311.

That boils down to a manager who just doesn't have a clue.

Blame the pitchers all you want, but Callaway had to treat Tuesday night like a must-win game — which it was. Like every game since Aug. 1 has been.

Yet, he continues to go with certified unreliable arms to throw away games.

Just like the Mets threw away an 8-3 lead in May against the Dodgers. Just like the Mets threw a 3-0 ninth-inning lead away against the Phillies in June.

This isn't new.

September isn't the time to get cute, play nice, and try to get some struggling arms back on track. You bring in your best performers to win TODAY and then worry about tomorrow.

That's what you need to do to survive in a Wild Card race.

Callaway didn't know that, I suppose.

Right on cue, Ryan Zimmerman doubled home two runs before Kurt Suzuki's walk-off three-run home run that sent Diaz, Callaway, and the Mets slumping off to the clubhouse.

Just how bad did Callaway and his inept relievers mess this up?

This season, teams leading by six or more runs entering the bottom of the ninth were 274-0.

That's a brand-new level of bad for a franchise that has made the dysfunctional mundane for so many years.

Whenever you think the Mets have hit rock-bottom — after all the years of abuse they've put their fan base through — the baseball gods throw them a shovel and tell them to keep digging.