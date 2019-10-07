Mets manager search: Ranking 13 candidates

The Mets have numerous managerial options for the 2020 season. Metro takes a look at them all.

The New York Mets are in the market for their third-different manager since 2017 after firing Mickey Callaway last week following two playoff-less seasons.

Added pressure will likely be on the shoulders of the Wilpon family and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen as the importance of this offseason's search is magnified given the current state of the organization.

While a majority of teams looking for managerial candidates are in the midst of a rebuild, the Mets already have the pieces needed to contend for the postseason in 2020.

Now they need the right leader.

Upon Callaway's dismissal, a litany of names has emerged as possible candidates for the job.

Metro breaks down the field based on each candidate's chances of taking over.

Favorites

Joe Girardi- The former catcher knows what it takes to manage and win in New York. He spent 10 seasons with the Yankees and won a World Series title in 2009.

Per multiple reports, Girardi has done his research on the Mets and is expected to get an interview with the club.

Currently working the TV booth for the ALDS, Girardi said that "I'm taking the fifth," when asked if he will bat Pete Alonso second in the Mets lineup next year.

Buck Showalter- Showalter has also been doing his research on the Mets and wants to be in the running, per reports.

The 63-year-old has been an MLB manager for 20 seasons with the Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers, and Orioles. He's made the postseason just five times.

Lurking

Luis Rojas- The Mets' current quality control coach is held in high regard within the organization. While he was a surprising early favorite in the hours following Callaway's dismissal, he's lost steam in that aspect.

SNY's Andy Martino reported that those inside the Mets organization believe he should be a bench coach first.

Carlos Beltran- There have been conflicting reports on Beltran's interest in managing, particularly with the Mets.

But the former outfielder who spent a bulk of his career in Queens revealed that there would be a consideration if the Mets approached him as he remains a promising managerial candidate.

"You'd have to listen," Beltran said (h/t MLB.com ). "I can't say my time with the Mets was bad. I played seven years with the New York Mets. If I were to get into the Hall of Fame, I have to consider the Mets as the team [for the plaque]. … I had my best years with the New York Mets."

Joe McEwing- The former Met utility man who played a supporting role in the early 2000s squads was a finalist for the team's managerial job before the 2017 season when New York opted to go with Callaway.

McEwing is currently the White Sox's bench coach but remains close with David Wright, now a front-office advisor, and is popular amongst fans.

Tony DeFrancesco- If the Mets want to keep their hire in-house, DeFrancesco would become an immediate favorite.

He's coached the organization's triple-A affiliate for the past two seasons while getting the call to join the Mets' September coaching staff in each of those years, as well.

DeFrancesco also was the interim manager of the Astros in 2012.

Longshots

David Cone- The former Mets pitcher now working as an analyst for YES Network has made it known in year's past that he wants to manage. Last week on YES, he said that if the Mets came calling “it’s not an interview I would turn down.”

Cone's lack of experience is likely going to keep his chances slim even though he's an analytics-first type of manager.

Robin Ventura- The Mets wanted to talk to their former third baseman two years ago, but he declined.

The former White Sox manager has not made it known whether or not he wants to return to managing. But if he does, expect the Mets to at least give him a call.

Edgardo Alfonzo- In terms of sheer popularity, Alfonzo would be a favorite for the Mets job amongst fans. He is one of the franchise's greatest infielders and has shown plenty of promise in coaching.

The 45-year-old led the Mets' single-A affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones, to their first-ever New York-Penn League title in September.

While promotions are certain, it's unlikely that he would be able to leap over DeFrancesco and Rojas.

Dusty Baker- The 70-year-old Baker has the experience the Mets are looking for, which is why the organization is reportedly discussing the idea of bringing him on.

Despite 22 years of managing with the Giants, Cubs, Reds, and Nationals, Baker has only won one NL pennant and has no World Series titles to his name.

No chance

Joe Maddon- Maddon has won everywhere he's gone — delivering an AL pennant to the Rays in 2008 before breaking a 108-year World Series drought with the Cubs in 2015.

The Mets won't have a chance at the veteran manager, though, as the Angels are expected to be his No. 1 choice. He will interview with them this week.

AJ Hinch- The Astros' current manager boasts one of the strongest teams in Major League Baseball and has three years left on his deal. However, Hinch is close with Van Wagenen and could be looking for a change in scenery.

That being said, trades for managers are difficult to pull off and rare to see. Don't expect this one to happen.

Mike Matheny- After seven years and a 2013 NL pennant with the Cardinals, Matheny is expected to get back into the game in 2020.

But it won't be with the Mets, though, as the Royals are considered the favorites to snag the former catcher.