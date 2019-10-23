Mets MLB rumors: 5 possible "bombshell" manager candidates

The Mets managerial search took another turn this week as a "bombshell" candidate is in the mix.

The New York Mets rarely make anything easy, and there are 57 years of evidence to make that more of a fact rather than an opinion.

This is why the organization's search for a new manager has taken a not-so-surprising twist in recent days.

SNY's Andy Martino reported on Tuesday that a "bombshell" managerial candidate has entered the fray for the Mets job, adding one more uncertainty to a search that has included names like Joe Girardi, Carlos Beltran, Eduardo Perez, and Luis Rojas, among others.

With varying degrees of experience amongst them, the hire will be telling of general manager Brodie Van Wagenen's true intentions.

If he wants a manager that has won a World Series and knows how to handle the New York market, Girardi is the guy.

If he wants a manager that will yield to what he wants, including what the Mets' lineups will look like, then he will go with another first-time skipper.

Of course, the "bombshell" candidate provides even more mystery to the search, leaving pundits and fans alike wondering who that person could be.

Naturally, we here at Metro decided to throw our hats in the speculation ring, too.

Here are some ideas on who it could be:

AJ Hinch

The current manager of the Houston Astros has much larger fish to fry right now as he tries to lead his team to a second World Series title in three seasons.

But Hinch and Van Wagenen are close. So close in fact, that Van Wagenen was the best man at Hinch's wedding before he helped negotiate the four-year, $12 million deal that has him in Houston right now.

If Hinch is looking for a new challenge, the Mets job would be an appealing one.

Van Wagenen's roster isn't as nearly stacked as Houston's, but there are numerous promising pieces to work with as the team eyes the playoffs next season.

The only way the Mets could get Hinch, however, is to trade for him, which makes the unlikely move even that much more difficult to pull off.

Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez has flourished in his post ballplaying career, showing an analytical and above-average knowledge for the game he dominated as a slugger.

He has the baseball mind to succeed as a manager, the name recognition to initially put butts in the seats (a plus for the Wilpon family), and the attitude to connect with a younger roster.

It remains to be seen, however, if he would be willing to leave his job as an ESPN analyst to rejoin the grind that comes with a 162-game season.

Managing the Mets could be a dream for Rodriguez, though, as he grew up rooting for them.

Jessica Mendoza

A bombshell doesn't get bigger than hiring the first female manager in MLB history.

The 38-year-old Mendoza worked her way from All-American softball star to respected baseball analyst as she's worked for ESPN over the last few seasons.

Her ability to break down the game earned her a job with Van Wagenen as a special adviser for the Mets this year, so she's close with the organization already.

Todd Zeile

Zeile, a former Met, has worked his way up as one of the lead Mets analysts on gameday for SNY, suggesting that he has a good standing with the organization.

Earlier this season, the 54-year-old told the New York Post that he wouldn't rule out a switch to managing.

Ron Darling

Darling might have been a more viable choice in year's past, but a health scare earlier this year likely slowed down any real momentum of the former Mets pitcher taking over.

The 1986 World Series champion has been around the team for over a decade as he's worked alongside Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez on Mets broadcasts for 13 years and has often been one of the more outspoken personalities while covering the team.

He was originally connected to the Mets' GM job last year before denying any desire to pursue the role.