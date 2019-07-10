Mets MLB trade rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Brewers, Astros

The struggling righty is still getting some looks on the trade market.

While the New York Mets could be preparing to sell at Major League Baseball's Jul. 31 trade deadline, one of their most recognizable faces could make his way onto the market.

MLB.com's JP Morosi reported on Wednesday morning that fireballing right-hander Noah Syndergaard is getting some looks from around the league, including the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers.

It's not the first time Syndergaard has been the subject of trade rumors. For much of last season and into the offseason, he was linked on multiple occasions with the New York Yankees.

The Mets are once again trudging through another disappointing season, their 40-50 record the second-worst in the National League.

So much for general manager Brodie Van Wagenen's challenge of the National League East to "come get us," before Opening Day.

Now Van Wagenen is facing the possibility of dismantling the team he built this summer and he's yet to complete his first year as GM of the club.

Fellow starter Zack Wheeler's name has been the most visible on the trade market these last few weeks. Several teams including the Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Brewers are also monitoring his availability.

The 29-year-old righty is a prime trade candidate seeing as his contract expires at the end of the season. Given the Mets' current situation, they can't overpay to retain a pitcher with a 4.69 ERA this year when there are so many other holes within the roster to address. That's why it's imperative the Mets trade him before the deadline just so they can get something in return — even if it isn't top-tier talent.

Syndergaard, however, could call for a king's ransom on the trade market which is the only way the Mets would deal the 26-year-old.

It's been an all-time worst season for Syndergaard, who is 6-4 with a 4.68 ERA. He's allowed at least three earned runs in six of his last seven starts, continuing his struggles during his comeback from injury issues that plagued him over the previous two seasons.

He remains an attractive trade target, regardless, as teams will consider his 2.93 ERA over his first four MLB seasons.

Add the fact that he's under team control through 2021, with two years of arbitration ahead, and the Mets will need to be floored by an offer to part ways with Syndergaard.

It would likely have to take some top prospects from potential suitors to help replenish the organization's farm system. Aggregating a bonafide pool of prospects is only going to help the team's rebuilding efforts, which should be the way to go.

Mets management and ownership have continuously been hesitant to award sizable contracts to stars that would make the team a contender despite being a big-market club.

It makes building a winner through the farm system the only way to, meaning a trade involving Syndergaard could help spark the process.