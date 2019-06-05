USA

Mets by the numbers: Pete Alonso and his historic rookie year

Joe Pantorno | Jun 05, 2019
Pete Alonso. (Photo: Getty Images)
The Mets might be a mess but their star first baseman keeps slugging.
Can you believe the Mets kept Pete Alonso down in the minors last year because of his defense?
 
The rookie first baseman continues to mash in 2019, hitting his 20th home run of the season off Madison Bumgarner during Tuesday night's loss to the San Francisco Giants:
 
Alonso brings a brand of power that is not usually seen in this organization  — which has prided itself on pitching for most of its 57-year existence. 
 
Look how far that's gotten them. 
 
But the 24-year-old's dazzling introduction to Major League Baseball has only confirmed that the Mets, for a change, have gotten something right. 
 
Alonso leads the team in home runs, RBI (45), and OPS (.958) while ranking third in batting average among qualified hitters. 
 
He certainly doesn't look like a rookie as he's experienced a rip-roaring 59-game start to his career. 
 
Let's take a closer look at just how rare it's been:
 

Most home runs by Mets rookie:

Darryl Strawberry (1983)- 26 in 122 games
Pete Alonso (2019)- 20 in 59 games
Ike Davis (2010)- 19 in 147 games
Ron Swoboda (1965)- 19 in 135 games
 

Most home runs by a Met through first 60 games:

Dave Kingman (1976)- 22
Pete Alonso (2019)- 20
Dave Kingman (1981)- 18
Carlos Delgado (2006)- 18
 

Most home runs by a rookie before Jun. 1 (MLB history)

Mark McGwire (1987)- 19
Pete Alonso (2019)- 19
 

NL rookies to hit 20 HR before All-Star break

Cody Bellinger (2017)- 25 
Dave Kingman (1972)- 21
Albert Pujols (2001)- 21
Trevor Story (2016)- 21
Joc Pederson (2015)- 20
Pete Alonso (2019)- 20
