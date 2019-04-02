Miguel Andujar injury has Yankees wondering what could have been

The promising third baseman's injury is just the latest on a long Yankees list.

In a stroke of luck that is usually designated for the crosstown-rival Mets, the Yankees have watched their roster dwindle after a steady onslaught of injuries.

While Monday first brought the news of Giancarlo Stanton being placed on the 10-day IL due to a strained left biceps, the Yankees received far more concerning news just moments before their series opener with the Detroit Tigers when it was announced that third Miguel Andujar has a small tear of the labrum in his right shoulder.

It could result in last year's AL Rookie of the Year runner-up having to undergo surgery, which presents the possibility of ending his season. Andujar was coming off an impressive rookie campaign in which he slashed .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs, 92 RBI, and a rookie-record-tying 47 doubles.

Bet Now The news is obviously a difficult blow for a Yankees team that is growing more shorthanded by the minute. Andujar's trip to the injured list makes him the 10th Yankee already this season currently sidelined, which now features the entire left side of the Yankees' starting infield as Andujar joins shortstop Didi Gregorius on the shelf.

However, there might also be a twinge of regret — which certainly is coming from some Yankees fans — that the Yankees didn't do more during the offseason to avoid this situation entirely.

Heading into the offseason, the Yankees were expected to be major players in the Manny Machado sweepstakes where the 26-year-old All-Star had reportedly expressed a desire to play for the team he grew up rooting for as a kid. He would have stepped in for Gregorius and then could have moved to third upon his return.

Given Andujar's defensive deficiencies at the hot corner, the Yankees could have explored other ways to utilize his bat, even if it was at the DH spot.

Instead, the Yankees opted to sign Troy Tulowitzki to start at shortstop before bringing on DJ LeMahieu as a utility infielder. LeMahieu will likely take over at third for Andujar.

LeMahieu is a recent batting champion, winning the crown with the Colorado Rockies in 2016, but obviously, he's no Machado. The former Oriole instead signed a $300 million deal to join the San Diego Padres which was a price tag believed to be far too steep for the suddenly frugal Yankees.

There was also a legitimate chance that the 23-year-old was not even going to be in the Bronx for the 2019 season. Andujar's name was the subject of trade talks throughout the offseason, most notably in an apparent three-team trade that also featured the Miami Marlins and Mets. Andujar would have gone to the Marlins, pitcher Noah Syndergaard would have gone to the Yankees, and catcher JT Realmuto would have landed with the Mets.

The deal never gained traction and Andujar remained in Pinstripes, though there were some underlying questions on how long it would last.

With starting pitching still perceived to be a major issue within the Yankees' ranks even after trading for James Paxton, Andujar could have been dangled by the Yankees near the trade deadline this summer to bring in a true ace of a pitcher in a move that might have helped put them over the top.

Now the team's biggest trade chip could be done for the season as doubt slowly begins to creep into the heads of Yankees fans everywhere.