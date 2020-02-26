NBA fines 76ers' Joel Embiid $25K for actions vs. Hawks

The Sixers' star center ran into trouble during the late stages of Monday night's win over the Hawks.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been fined $25,000 for his actions during Monday night's victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

In the final seconds of the 129-112 triumph, Embiid was caught on camera flipping off Hawks guard Kevin Huerter after he stole the ball with 17 seconds to go — a puzzling gesture considering Embiid had a career night with 49 points.

"There's always this thing about you shouldn't shoot the ball if you're up 20 or something like that. And I feel like it should go both ways. I'm running the clock down and I feel like the game is over. That's why I'm doing it," Embiid said after the game. "But to me, if the other team is gonna keep playing defense, and they're gonna keep shooting the ball at the other end, I feel like we should just be like, 'Well, be better next time,' and just go out and score."

Embiid later admitted that he thought about going down the floor and scoring as the clock ran down as a reply to Huerter's late steal.

Moments later, he dropped an f-bomb on live television during a postgame interview, though he immediately apologized as soon as it came out of his mouth.

In a statement, the NBA revealed that the amount of Embiid's fine "reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum."

Last February, Embiid was also fined $25,000 for criticizing the officials following a loss to the Boston Celtics, saying they "f—ing sucked."

It's been an eventful month for the 76ers and their star in Embiid.

After getting booed by Sixers fans following a particularly difficult road trip, Embiid sparked trade rumors around the basketball world when he had a Twitter exchange with ex-teammate Jimmy Butler, currently playing for the Miami Heat.

"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Embiid wrote.

"I know a place where villains are welcome," Butler replied, prompting Embiid to answer, "damn right my brother."

Sideshows aside, Embiid will have to anchor the 76ers in their final push to the playoffs.

Star point guard Ben Simmons will be re-evaluated in two weeks after injuring his back over the weekend against the Milwaukee Bucks, officially making this Embiid's team down the stretch as they look to claw out of the fifth spot in the conference.