Arkansas Louisiana Michigan close in on legal sports betting and gambling on Election Day

The sports betting industry won big on Election Day

Election Day included some heavy sports-betting implications in states such as Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida, Ohio, Michigan and California.

According to Forbes, Louisiana and Arkansas voters potentially decided on legalized sports betting and daily fantasy sports (DFS) in their respective states via their Election Day ballots.

And from local reports, it’s clear that the voters have spoken … and the majority of them want sports gambling legalized in their state.

The early word from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette is that the state’s voters approved constitutional amendment Issue 4, which allows Arkansas to give permits to four full casinos, which can now offer sports betting.

Want to know the ramifications of this decision?

The amendment being approved could drive the GDP up in Arkansas by a whopping $5.8 billion over a 10-year span and add upwards of 6,000 jobs across the state, the Arkansas Economic Development Institute at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock relayed to Forbes.

Meanwhile, NOLA.com reported that Louisiana voters approved a state law making betting games legal and that includes people gambling on online daily fantasy sports.

The implications in Florida were so omnipresent that the Miami Dolphins felt the need to tweet to their near-one million followers Tuesday, imploring voters to oppose Amendment 3.

“If Amendment 3 passes it would effectively block any chance for legal sports betting in Florida,” the since-deleted tweet read. “Protect your right to legally bet on sports and vote no on Amendment 3.”

Floridians responded by passing Amendment 3 by a 70-percent margin, as reported by theMiami Herald.

In Michigan, a third term for Rep. Brandt Iden could result in sports gambling eventually being legalized in the state, according to OnlinePokerReport.com.