USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
4.8
4.8
Bet Now
2
Bonus: First bet matched up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
News

New Live! Casino Hotel in Philadelphia will be boosted by location

Matt Burke | May 08, 2019
Live Casino Philadephia SugarHouse
Live! Casino

SugarHouse, Parx and Harrah’s are about to have that much more competition in Philadelphia as Live! Casino and Hotel is set to open a $700 million property by the end of 2020.

The mammoth building will be located in walking distance to Citizens Bank Park, giving Parx’s South Philadelphia Turf Club sportsbook competition on the same block.

The close proximity to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex should benefit Live! Casino immensely.

Bet Now

“The new Live! Casino & Hotel spearheads the transformation of the Philadelphia Stadium District into an integrated sports, entertainment and casino resort destination,” a statement from Live! Casino & Hotel said. “The project sits adjacent to Xfinity Live!, the highly successful dining, entertainment, and hospitality destination developed and owned in partnership between The Cordish Companies and Comcast Spectator … The opening of the $700 million casino resort destination will transform the Philadelphia Stadium District into the only place in the country to experience big league action from four major professional sports teams, best-in-class dining and entertainment, and world class gaming and hotel accommodations.”

As a comp, the top physical sportsbook in New Jersey – FanDuel - operates in the shadow of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and the top retail shop in the state of Pennsylvania is Rivers Casino - which is steps from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Even with online sports betting about to kick off in Pennsylvania, industry experts believe the physical books will still get plenty of traffic.

“Retail will always be a viable part of our success,” FanDuel President and COO Kip Levin told MetroBet last month. “There’s a healthy social aspect at a physical sportsbook as people want to be there with their friends.”

Surely a traditional casino atmosphere will lend itself well to Live’s sportsbook as well. Live! is projected to have 2,200 slot machines, 125 table games and over 200 hotel rooms.

Officials for the casino say that it will create approximately 2,000 new direct and indirect jobs as well.

Live! is owned and managed by Stadium Casino LLC, which is an affiliate of The Cordish Companies.

 

Tags:
SB news
SB news
Running the Boston Marathon in reverse: Meet the man who ran Boston backwar...
Metro Bet
AAF provides great betting opportunities
Metro Bet
Super Bowl 53 Sports Betting Review
Metro Bet
Super Bowl 53 Recap

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: