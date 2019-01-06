Alabama Clemson free live stream National Championship streaming

How to watch the title game of college football

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers have become the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers of the college football world as they'll meet for the fourth time in the last four College Football Playoffs.

Nick Saban will be tasked with attempting to stop dynamic Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The sensational freshman was phenomenal in Clemson's 30-3 blowout victory over Notre Dame in the semi-finals. Lawrence completed 27-of-39 passes for 327 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Even more impressive than Lawrence has Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa as the sophomore lit up Oklahoma in the semi-final round. Tagovailoa hit on a remarkably efficient 24-of-27 passes for 318 yards, four touchdowns and zero picks. This came after a down performance in the SEC Championship game against Georgia when he completed just 10-of-25 passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Lawrence and Tagovailoa are blessed with exceptional receiving corps. Biletnikoff Award winner Jerry Jeudy leads the Crimson Tide and freshman Jaylen Waddle has been great in his inaugural college season as well. Tee Higgins leads the Tigers, with freshman Justyn Ross and sophomore Amari Rodgers providing Lawrence with fabulous options down the field.

To live stream the national championship game between Alabama and Clemson you can watch on the Watch ESPN app and ESPN Plus. If you do not have access to ESPN programming check out the streaming links below. The links will be updated closer to kickoff.

Alabama Clemson live stream 1

Alabama Clemson live stream 2

Alabama Clemson live stream 3

Alabama Clemson live stream 4

Alabama Clemson live stream 5