NJ

Bettors won 90K at DraftKings Sportsbook on Bryce Harper home run odds boost

Matt Burke | Apr 03, 2019
Bryce Harper home run fans video
Getty Images

This isn’t lip service because of the nature of this section. Right now is without question the best time in the history of our country to dabble in sports betting.

All of these sportsbooks that our popping up want to get noticed, and all of them want to beat their competition out of the gate. So right now many of them are offering extremely good odds, tremendous deposit matches, and excellent “odds boosts” in order to win your trust. They want you to get a taste of winning, first and foremost, even if it means taking initial losses.

DraftKings Sportsbook, which is currently operating online in the entire state of New Jersey and at a retail location at Resorts Atlantic City, offers daily “odds boosts.”

If you’re not familiar, “odds boosts” are when a sportsbook bumps up odds – giving the bettor the opportunity to win more money than they typically would with a certain bet. For instance, DK had a prop bet on Tuesday that asked, “Will Bryce Harper hit a home run in his first game back at Nationals Park?”

DraftKings’ original odds were +1100 but were boosted to +1300, and if you took advantage of that boost you wound up having a big smile on your face. DraftKings reps said on Wednesday that they paid out over $90,000 to bettors on this bet alone.

You can take advantage of these special odds boosts now by going to: https://dkng.co/metro20

 

Monster weekend ahead

DraftKings Sportsbook is featuring a “Grab Bag Special” on Thursday with odds boosts on the Sixers – Bucks showdown. The online book in New Jersey will also have Final Four Countdown boosts on Friday and “Tourney Mania” on Final Four Saturday. “Tourney Mania” will feature prop bets on Virginia’s Kyle Guy, Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, and other special parlays and props.

Bet Now

 

Big Winners

One bettor at DraftKings on Tuesday night made nearly $20,000 in profit when he hit on a four-leg NBA moneyline parlay.

Many have also been mixing and matching sports as NBA and MLB combos have been popular over the course of the last week. One user on Monday night bet on the Yankees, Jazz and Celtics moneylines and turned $15,000 into $34,032.

Bet Now

 

