Cowboys Seahawks free live stream link for streaming NFL playoffs

The Seahawks defense is slightly better at stopping the run compared to the pass as it ranks 13th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (113.2) and 17th in passing yards allowed per game (240.1).

Russell Wilson has the experience advantage over Dak Prescott when it comes to the playoffs but Wilson hasn't exactly been lighting it up through the air lately. Wilson threw for just 152 yards in a narrow win over the Cardinals last week. Prescott, on the other hand, completed 27-of-44 passes for 387 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 36-35 win over the Giants. A month ago against the Eagles, Prescott threw for a whopping 455 yards. Wilson had just one game this season where he threw for over 300 yards in a 339-yard affair against the Panthers.

Seattle would be wise not to put all their defensive eggs in the "stop Ezekiel Elliott" basket. The Cowboys have won seven of their last eight games with the only true dud coming against the Colts on Dec. 16 when they were shutout 23-0. In that one the Colts defense held Prescott to just 206 yards passing and did not allow him to throw a TD. Indy also picked him off twice. Elliott had a decent day against the Colts that day as he ran for 87 yards on 18 carries.

The Seahawks played at Dallas on Chrismas Eve in 2017 and came away with a 21-12 victory. Of course that Seattle team and that Dallas team both look extremely different than they did a little over 12 months ago.

"It's a real glitzy place," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said of AT&T Stadium. "When you come out of a football locker room ready to play football and then you go into a nightclub, it's kind of like, 'We're in the club. Wait a minute, we got to play ball.' And then you come back through the club. Anyway, it's unusual. And then fans are right with you too. I don't know how they see the game. It doesn't look like they care, they're having such a good time. But it's an unusual place."

Many fans will be looking to stream the Cowboys versus Seahawks game given that it takes place on a Saturday night and people are out and about. You can stream the game live on the FOX Sports Go app but if you don't have access to FOX programming here are a few free streaming options.

