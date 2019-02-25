USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: First bet matched up to $200
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Play Now
2
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
Review
4 Review
Play Now
NJ

DraftKings Sportsbook and Caesars reach partnership

Matt Burke | Feb 25, 2019
Caesars DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings and Caesars Entertainment Corporation reached an agreement on Monday that will bring together established leaders in the mobile sports betting, fantasy and casino worlds. Under the new agreement, Caesars will offer DraftKings market access for “its online gaming products, subject to passage of applicable laws and the parties securing applicable gaming licenses. DraftKings’ market access is exclusive to Caesars across certain states in which Caesars operates casino properties.

“Caesars’ agreement with DraftKings, their first multi-state partnership, brings together the established leaders in gaming, daily fantasy sports and sports betting to provide customers more options,” Caesars President and CEO Mark Frissora said. “This alliance is the latest initiative by Caesars to capitalize on our database, generate a new revenue stream in a growth market and raise our profile in sports, in part by creating new sports themed guest experiences at our resorts across the country.”

In January of 2019, DraftKings Sportsbook accounted for almost 80 percent of the total sports betting revenue in the state of New Jersey.

Materials from a press release were used in this report.

 

Tags:
SB news
SB news
Will sports betting legalization kill Las Vegas sportsbooks?
SB news
Johnny Avello of DraftKings Sportsbook brings Oscars to sports betting fore...
SB news
DraftKings sportsbook odds boosts for NBA Oscars and more
SB news
DraftKings Sportsbook in 2019: CRO Matt Kalish interview
SB news
FanDuel Sportsbook offering huge payouts for Super Bowl
SB news
Bettors win big at DraftKings Sportsbook using UFC NBA parlays

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: