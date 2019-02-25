DraftKings Sportsbook and Caesars reach partnership

DraftKings and Caesars Entertainment Corporation reached an agreement on Monday that will bring together established leaders in the mobile sports betting, fantasy and casino worlds. Under the new agreement, Caesars will offer DraftKings market access for “its online gaming products, subject to passage of applicable laws and the parties securing applicable gaming licenses. DraftKings’ market access is exclusive to Caesars across certain states in which Caesars operates casino properties.

“Caesars’ agreement with DraftKings, their first multi-state partnership, brings together the established leaders in gaming, daily fantasy sports and sports betting to provide customers more options,” Caesars President and CEO Mark Frissora said. “This alliance is the latest initiative by Caesars to capitalize on our database, generate a new revenue stream in a growth market and raise our profile in sports, in part by creating new sports themed guest experiences at our resorts across the country.”

In January of 2019, DraftKings Sportsbook accounted for almost 80 percent of the total sports betting revenue in the state of New Jersey.

Materials from a press release were used in this report.