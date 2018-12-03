TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

NJ

DraftKings sportsbook increasing free bonus offer from $200 to $500

Matt Burke | Dec 03, 2018
DraftKings sportsbook free bonus money cash
DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is about to put more free money in your back pocket.

The company will be updating their sportsbook free bet offer from a $200 match to a $500 match starting on Monday, Dec. 10.

DraftKings is dominating the young sports betting landscape in New Jersey currently, but competing sites have been upping the stakes with higher first bet and match money in hopes of luring DK users over.

Click the Bet Now button below to bet with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet Now

For instance:

FanDuel has been offering a $500 risk-free first bet for several months. Click here to bet with FanDuel.

SugarHouse has a first deposit match bonus for up to $250. Click here to bet with SugarHouse.

888 Sport Sportsbook had a $10 no deposit free first bet with up to $500 in a welcome deposit bonus. Click here to bet with 888.

Caesars has a $25 no deposit bonus and up to $300 for a first deposit match.

 

Tags:
SB news
