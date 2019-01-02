DraftKings sportsbook now offering Wednesday night basketball specials - parlays

DraftKings is upping the ante in the New Year by attempting to make hoop fans’ hump days more fun.

The daily fantasy sports powerhouse’s Sportsbook has rolled out with its “Wednesday Night Basketball Specials,” offering up odd boosts to wager on for NBA and college basketball games on the schedule.

To give you a taste of what’s being offered Wednesday night (Jan. 2), DraftKings Sportsbook has the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder each favored to win on the road against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively.

The odds offered for Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook to lead their respective squads to wins Wednesday night were +115, but are now +145 apiece as of this morning. (The Sixers against the Suns? We’d take that any day).

Within the Thunder-Lakers game, DraftKings Sportsbook is also offering a prop bet for OKC’s dynamic duo of Westbrook and Paul George to combine for over 51.5 points, with the odds going from +100 to +125. (We like this one as well!).

A prop bet also being offered is MVP candidate Anthony Davis formerly given +225 odds to score over 29.5 points with a New Orleans Pelicans’ road win over the Brooklyn Nets being boosted to +280 now. (While the Nets have been playing well, Metro Bet gives this bet the thumbs up as well).

As aforementioned, the Wednesday night specials also extend from the NBA to college hoops, with Kansas and Texas Tech favored to win over Oklahoma and West Virginia, respectively, with the odds going from -103 to +120 currently.

These weekly odd boosts are not only enticing, but from the aforementioned examples, they’re very much within reach. Take the bet involving George and Westbrook for instance — George is averaging 26.4 points per game and Westbrook is averaging 21 per contest, making a combined outing of 52 points very doable for the All-Stars.

MetroBet looks forward to revisiting these Wednesday night specials to analyze which bets make the most sense to wager on as these NBA and NCAA hoop seasons continue.