DraftKings sportsbook odds boosts for NBA Oscars and more

DraftKings Sportsbook has some fantastic odds boosts for the end of this week and this weekend, beginning with the NBA on Thursday night. Here are the DK Sportsbook odds enhancements for Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday, Feb. 21: Thursday Basketball Specials

The NBA is finally back with some huge matchups and DraftKings has boosts on all the biggest stars including LeBron, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and more!

Friday, Feb. 22: Parlay Friday Specials

DraftKings Sportsbook rolls out special parlays featuring the best college basketball, NHL and NBA action of the night. This includes a HUGE boost on Kawhi Leonard’s battle with the Spurs!

Saturday, Feb. 23: Wildcard Saturday Specials

Who says February is a bad sports month?! This Saturday DraftKings Sportsbook has boosts on some of the best games of the year so far including Zion Williamson battling Syracuse as well as Rockets at Warriors and the Penguins versus the Flyers at the Linc.

Sunday, Feb. 24: Oscars Specials

You can finally legally bet on the Oscars in the United States. Read that back again so your eyes will believe it and then go to DraftKings to bet on some special Oscars boosts!