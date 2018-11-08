DraftKings Sportsbook rolls out new pool sports betting feature with big money on the line

Office pools are about to go mainstream as DraftKings Sportsbook announced a new feature called DraftKings Sportsbook Pools on Thursday morning.
DraftKings CRO and co-founder Matt Kalish told MetroBet last month that the future is now in sports betting and that innovations, particularly when it came to pool-based events, were coming. Well, here it is. DraftKings Sportsbook Pools are now up and running in New Jersey. To check it out and potentially win big now, click below.
The first DraftKings Sportsbook pools contest is taking place now and will feature this weekend's NFL games. There is a $20 entry with a minimum of $200,000 in prizes and a $100,00 jackpot that will be shared among the players who select all Sunday and Monday NFL Week 10 games correctly.
DraftKings Sportsbook has been up and running for several months now. Check out our MetroBet review on the DraftKings book here.
Material from a press release was used in this report.