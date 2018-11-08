DraftKings Sportsbook rolls out new pool sports betting feature with big money on the line

Office pools are about to go mainstream as DraftKings Sportsbook announced a new feature called DraftKings Sportsbook Pools on Thursday morning.

DraftKings CRO and co-founder Matt Kalish told MetroBet last month that the future is now in sports betting and that innovations, particularly when it came to pool-based events, were coming. Well, here it is. DraftKings Sportsbook Pools are now up and running in New Jersey. To check it out and potentially win big now, click below.

"Millions of Americans have been playing in sports pools for years with their friends and co-workers, and now one of the most popular ways that fans can get 'skin in the game,' is live on DraftKings Sportsbook," Kalish said. "DraftKings Sportsbook Pools features simple predictions such as picking the winner of each NFL game weekly, combined with the potential to win jackpot-style prizes. This product will unquestionably make every game more exciting for DraftKings Sportsbook players of all levels."

The way it works is that DraftKings Sportsbook users are given a set number of questions related to potential outcomes in a specific sporting event or series of sporting events. Users select from provided responses and submit their entry into a pool where winners are then determined based on the number of correct picks as the real-life events unfold.

The first DraftKings Sportsbook pools contest is taking place now and will feature this weekend's NFL games. There is a $20 entry with a minimum of $200,000 in prizes and a $100,00 jackpot that will be shared among the players who select all Sunday and Monday NFL Week 10 games correctly.

DraftKings Sportsbook has been up and running for several months now. Check out our MetroBet review on the DraftKings book here.

Material from a press release was used in this report.