FanDuel Sportsbook with giant surge online, retail in 2019

FanDuel sportsbook is dominating in the state of New Jersey and its next target is Pennsylvania. The daily fantasy sports giant opened up a retail location at Valley Forge Casino in March and is anxiously awaiting the green light to get its popular online product up and running in the state.

“We wanted to be quick out of the gates in Pennsylvania and we’ve gotten a good response to what we’ve built up so far with Valley Forge,” FanDuel COO Kip Levin said in an exclusive interview with MetroBet this week. “But we know that 80 percent of the market in New Jersey is online. We’re ready to roll online.”

Levin expects that legal online betting in Pennsylvania will be in place – at the very latest - by the start of the NFL season in September, but is hopeful that they’ll get the OK from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board this summer.

FanDuel sportsbook does huge online business in New Jersey as it has surged past rival DraftKings as the top digital and retail power in the Garden state. DraftKings was the clear leader in the sports betting clubhouse in New Jersey in September through November but FanDuel has taken over the No. 1 spot in three of the last four months.

“[DraftKings] had a head start on us as they were in the market online 30 days before us,” Levin told MetroBet. “I think our merger [with Paddy Power Betfair] helped a lot because we have a team with a ton of experience in regulated sports betting that is already an established brand and has a ton of sports betting data.”

Despite the start of the 2019 NFL and college football seasons still being four months away, and March Madness now in the rearview mirror, Levin expects a big spring and summer for the company.

“We had so much interest in Tiger during The Masters and we hope that will continue with the other Majors,” Levin said. “We’ll also continue to roll out new in-play betting options as baseball heats up. In-play betting makes up for over 50 percent of the wagers we take.”

