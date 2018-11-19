Free live stream Chiefs Rams NFL Monday Night Football: Streaming

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are ready to square off in one of the most anticipated Monday Night Football games in years, if not decades. With apologies to the red-hot New Orleans Saints, the Chiefs and Rams have looked like the two best teams in the NFL for the majority of the season so far. Both teams are at 9-1 and are looking to lock up respective No. 1 seeds in their conferences in the playoffs. Saying that this matchup is a Super Bowl preview is far from hyperbole.

In a league where high-octane offenses rule the roost, the Chiefs and Rams are top three in the NFL in points scored per game. The Chiefs check in second behind New Orleans, scoring 35.3 points per game. The Rams are No. 3, scoring 33.5 points per game. It will be one of the most wagered on sporting events of the year and you can bet on it here.

It will be interesting to see if Los Angeles is as high-powered through the air now that wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s season is done. Quarterback Jared Goff has put up four straight games with a passer rating of over 110.0 since a clunker in mid-October against the Broncos.

Expect this one to play out a lot like the Rams loss to the Saints two weeks ago as Goff and Drew Brees went up and down the field at-will. Even in the loss, Goff was outstanding as he completed 28-of-40 passes for 391 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

