Free live stream Texans Jets Browns Broncos game link

The NFL will roll out two games on Saturday, both with playoff implications. They will also be key fantasy games with several key fantasy players in action in the second week of most league's playoffs.

Both games will be broadcast nationally on TV on NFL Network, which presents something of a problem for people who don't get the channel outside of local markets. Typically, NFL Network games are simulcast on local networks with areas that have a team in these games. For free streaming info see below.

The Texans are 9-4 and are still in the hunt for the top overall seed in the AFC with Kansas City and the Chargers both sitting at 11-3. Houston needs to take care of business, however, as they have still not clinched the AFC South with both the Colts and Titans owning 7-6 records.

Deshaun Watson has gone three straight games without throwing an interception. He also has at least one touchdown pass in that stretch.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold didn't exactly dazzle in his first start in over a month last week at Buffalo. Darnold, however, was good enough for New York to get the win as he hit on 16-of-24 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

The nightcap will also have playoff implications as Cleveland is still alive for a playoff spot at 5-7-1. Denver is also on life support with a 6-7 record. The loser of this one will be all but eliminated from playoff contention.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off one of the best performances of his young NFL career as he connected on 18-of-22 passes for 238 yards, one touchdown and zero picks in a 26-20 win over the Panthers last week. Mayfield and the Browns have won three of their last four games.

The Broncos were hot recently as well, but took a giant step back last week in a 20-14 loss to the 49ers. Denver quarterback Case Keenum hit on just 24-of-42 passes for 186 yards. Keenum hasn't thrown for over 200 yards since mid-November.

