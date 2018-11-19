TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

NJ

Free live stream Thanksgiving football game, streaming TV channel info

Matt Burke | Nov 19, 2018
watch free live stream Thanksgiving football game
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will take on the Redskins. Getty Images

It has become quite rare that the NFL goes three for three on Thanksgiving Day. This year the Turkey Day football schedule looks quite appetizing as all three contests will be worth watching.

In the opener, the Chicago Bears travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. The Bears are surging while the Lions have proven to be frisky in recent weeks. That game starts at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will be broadcast live on CBS television.

You may miss the first half of the Washington versus Dallas game if you’re eating an afternoon dinner but this one promises to go down to the wire as both the Redskins and Cowboys are battling atop the NFC East. In fact, nearly all of the teams in the NFC East are still alive with the Eagles and Giants still lurking as well. FOX TV will broadcast the Redskins versus Cowboys game.

The Thanksgiving nightcap will take place in the Big Easy as the red-hot New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints can effectively end the Falcons’ season with a win as Atlanta is holding on by a string with a 4-6 record. The Falcons were thought by many to be a playoff team this year but that just has not happened. Meanwhile, Drew Brees and the Saints are looking like the greatest show on turf these days.

Here is live stream information on all of the Thanksgiving Day games.

NFL Week 11 odds spread pick for Buccaneers Giants Eagles Saints

