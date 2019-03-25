March Madness betting gambling PointsBet offering unique bets

Competition between companies is a great thing for a consumer, and no doubt there’s plenty of competition in the Philadelphia – New Jersey area right now between sportsbooks – both online and retail.

One of the new kids on the block in New Jersey online sports betting is PointsBet, which is offering some supremely unique betting opportunities right now. In essence – at PointsBet - the more your bet wins by, the more you win.

To take advantage of of PointsBet’s one-of-a-kind offers go right now to: https://tinyurl.com/y433dxvr

The biggest differentiator that PointsBet is running during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is their -105 spread lines and they have the most player-specific prop bets and parlay boosts.

“We’re competing against some massive brands – DraftKings, FanDuel, MGM, to name a few – so the way we’re distinguishing ourselves in this highly competitive market is through promotions and features that are truly unmatched,” PointsBet NJ CEO Johnny Aitken told MetroBet. “Early Payout is one example, whereby if you bet on a team to the win the game and they’re leading at halftime, we grade the bet as a winner and immediately pay it out. We’ve done that for NBA, NHL, EPL and Champions League, as well as James Harden MVP futures. That’s in addition to all of our PointsBetting-related promotions, No Juice SpreadLines, our Name-A-Bet feature and “Good Karma Payouts” where we refund bettors in bonus bets for injustices that swung a winning bet to a losing one. Simply put, you won’t find a more aggressive platter of offers and promotions anywhere else in the space, which is how we’re setting ourselves apart.”