MetroBet interview with DraftKings Sportsbook digital head Jamie Shea

MetroBet recently caught up with DraftKings’ head of sportsbook digital Jamie Shea and talked shop about all things sports betting.

Here is our Q&A with Shea.

Now that football season and March Madness is over, how will DraftKings keep people’s interest in regards to sports betting?

Even though college basketball has ended, professional basketball is ramping up, as well as interest from fans. As the NBA Playoffs unravel, our customers can bet on their favorite team, or as it seems is more popular lately, their favorite players. MLB is also very popular on our platform and will see an uptick now that March Madness is in the rear-view mirror. Live wagering is gaining in popularity and has made wagering on MLB and the NBA even more exciting.

Which states is the DraftKings sports betting app available in now?

We’re currently live in New Jersey. Pending legislative and regulatory approvals in other states, we’ll look to offer the DraftKings Sportsbook app there as well.

Is there anything in the works in the state of Pennsylvania and how great would it be to be involved in that state? Any idea of when the online portion of things will launch in the state?

We’re watching the legislative process unfold in Pennsylvania and other states all the time. As a neighbor to New Jersey, it would be great to see Pennsylvania embrace the mobile aspect of legalizing sports gambling and welcome companies that want to decrease the amount of illegal gambling. The more fun and widely available our products are along with other legal operators, the less customers will opt for illegal services.

DraftKings has been very innovative with its approach to the sports betting industry. Any new innovations coming up?

We’re really focused on bringing the best service to our customers and in order to do that we’re hiring some of the smartest and well-versed employees in technology across our multiple offices including our brand new headquarters in Boston and our other locations in California, Florida, Nevada, New Jersey and New York. During March Madness, we’re able to surprise and delight our players by rewarding engagement through betting refunds. With a 90% retention rate, we’ve kept both the casual and dedicated sports bettor entertained and interested on our platform.

How happy are you with your retail sportsbook location in Atlantic City? Do you envision opening other physical sportsbooks across the country in addition to online betting?

Since officially opening DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts Casino and Hotel, we’ve welcomed both all types of bettors to enjoy some of the best sports events of the past six months. We’ve created a bond with the Atlantic City community, and in doing so have established a presence on the biggest betting scene outside of Las Vegas in the United States. Recently, we expanded our mobile sports betting option with Caesars Entertainment. As legislative and regulatory approvals proceed in other states, we’ll look to expand there as well.