More casinos with legal sports betting introduced in Rhode Island

Well, that was fast.

A week after Rhode Island started offering legalized sports betting out of its Twin River Casino, the state already has a second location doing the same.

On Monday, Twin River Casino launched sports betting at its Tiverton location, which now joins the casino’s Lincoln, Rhode Island location, as the state’s two sportsbooks, as reported by The Associated Press.

Clearly, Rhode Island is moving quickly with attempting to grow sports betting and it’s for good reason, as plenty is at stake. According to PlayUsa.com, the state anticipates to recover 51 percent of sports gambling revenue — a chunk that outweighs that of any other state. And since, Rhode Island originally planned to offer legalized sports betting in October — only for the launch to come to fruition in late November — it’s easy to understand how the state feels like it has to make up ground, thus offering a second location so swiftly.

That being said, December should be an excellent month for sports betting in Rhode Island, considering the NFL season’s playoff picture is taking shape and the NBA is making its push towards the holidays and New Year. It also helps that local teams such as the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics are heavy contenders in their seasons, respectively.

Rhode Island is amongst the eight states that have legalized sports betting. The other seven are: Nevada, of course, Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi, West Virginia, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

ESPN’s “State-by-state sports betting bill tracker” currently has New York and Arkansas in the “on-deck” circle of making steps to becoming legalized sports gambling states as well, with Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan and Indiana leading the charge to “moving toward legislation.”

Given Rhode Island’s 51 percent of revenue rule, wouldn’t it be something If the smallest state comes away with the largest slice of sports betting revenue for the month of December? Let’s stay tuned and see how this pans out.

