TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: Free bet up to $200
4.5
4.5
Play Now
2
Bonus: Double up to $100
4.5
4.5
Play Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
4
Play Now
NJ

New Jersey sports betting up 42 percent in October, November estimates up to $312 million

Matt Burke | Nov 15, 2018
New Jersey sports betting gambling October November
Getty Images

The state of New Jersey accepted $260.7 million in wagers in the month of October, up 42 percent from the month of September. Much of the increase is due to the amount of major sports being played this time of year, as MLB held its postseason, the NBA and NHL started up, and college and pro football were in full-swing.

It will be interesting to see how much the handle jumps for the month of November. A conservative estimate is that it will jump by around 20 percent in November as things begin to plateau. There will soon be other options for sports bettors around the state of New Jersey as several outlets in Pennsylvania are set to start up in December. 

Here is how New Jersey has done month to month as the brunt of online and retail sportsbooks have popped up.

August: $95.6 million

September: $183.9 million

October: $260.7 million

November (MetroBet estimate): $312.8 million

You can bet on sports if you're in the state of New Jersey right now.

Bet Now
Tags:
SB news
Sixers fans can make money for every point Jimmy Butler scores tonight
Law firm Gibson Dunn and Crutcher launches practice group dedicated to spor...
Rhode Island will have legal sports betting at casinos in December
DraftKings sportsbook ready to dominate down South
Free NFL Red Zone Live Stream - XFinity Comcast streaming
FanDuel dominating with retail sportsbook, ready to innovate in sports bet...

FULL LIST OF ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

  • Bonus:Free bet up to $200
    4.5
    Play Now
    1
  • Bonus:Double up to $100
    4.5
    Play Now
    2
  • Bonus:First deposit match bonus up to $250
    4
    Play Now
    3
  • Bonus:$10 free no deposit needed
    4
    Play Now
    4
  • Bonus:Get $10 free to play Slots, Blackjack and more
    3.5
    Play Now
    5