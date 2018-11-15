New Jersey sports betting up 42 percent in October, November estimates up to $312 million

The state of New Jersey accepted $260.7 million in wagers in the month of October, up 42 percent from the month of September. Much of the increase is due to the amount of major sports being played this time of year, as MLB held its postseason, the NBA and NHL started up, and college and pro football were in full-swing.

It will be interesting to see how much the handle jumps for the month of November. A conservative estimate is that it will jump by around 20 percent in November as things begin to plateau. There will soon be other options for sports bettors around the state of New Jersey as several outlets in Pennsylvania are set to start up in December.

Here is how New Jersey has done month to month as the brunt of online and retail sportsbooks have popped up.

August: $95.6 million

September: $183.9 million

October: $260.7 million

November (MetroBet estimate): $312.8 million

You can bet on sports if you're in the state of New Jersey right now.