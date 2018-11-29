New York and Connecticut looking to avoid being left in the dust in the sports betting race

The state of New York is itching to jump into the sports betting world as neighboring New Jersey continues to rake in the cash. Four casinos are now authorized to operate sportsbooks in the state of New York as BET365 has teamed up with Empire, The Del Lago has joined up with DraftKings, Tioga Downs is signed up with FanDuel and The Rivers Casino is partnered with Kambi.

Sports betting is technically legal in the state of New York right now thanks to a 2013 state law and the Supreme Court's ruling from back in May. The current issue is centered on regulation from the New York State Gaming Commission, which said it would have a draft in the "near term" following the May decision. We're nearly into December, but it's likely that we'll hear something from the gaming commission by the start of 2019.

New York is one of several states in the northeast that is worried the game is going to pass them by as the dominos start to fall. Like New York with New Jersey, Connecticut is hoping to get the wheels in motion soon after Rhode Island began taking bets this week. Mobile is soon to follow.

"Without question, any sports betting would have to include a mobile platform," Connecticut state representative Joe Verrengia told the Hartford Courant. "That's where the money is. That's the reality. When the governor was negotiating with the tribes that's where it fell short. The tribes claim they have exclusivity on sports betting."