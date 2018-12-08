Schedule for NFL Saturday football games in December

The Army versus Navy game is the only college of pro football game on the slate this Saturday but starting next week our Saturdays will be chock full of pigskin. The NFL will play games on Saturday in Week 15 and 16 ahead of the Christmas holiday. There will also be college bowl games on these Saturdays so this will be the last "slow" weekend day of football for awhile. Here is the NFL Saturday schedule for the next two weeks. All games will be played on NFL Network.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Houston Texans at New York Jets (4:30 p.m.)

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (8:20 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 22

Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans (4:30 p.m.)

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m.)

