NSFW video Kristaps Porzingis fight beat up in Latvia - Why?

Kristaps Porzingis off-season continues to get more bizarre as on Sunday afternoon in the States a video was leaked of the former Knicks star getting beat up. The video shows a staggering and bloodied Porzingis and was apparently filmed in Latvia, Porzingis' native country.

Porzingis is also seen getting into an argument with several other people outside of what looks to be a bar or restaurant.

Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend tweeted on Sunday that "a Mavericks source tells me the franchise is well aware of the circulating Porzingis video. It is their understanding that Porzingis was jumped outside of a nightclub but the club is still gathering details."

Twitter speculation was that Knicks fans in Latvia jumped Porzingis because "he left the Knicks." Obviously there's more to the story considering that Porzingis was traded away from New York and by most accounts wanted to stay in Manhattan.

In March of this year, a woman accused Porzingis of raping her. Porzingis' attorney claims the accuser is "trying to extort" him.