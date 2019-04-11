USA

NJ

PointsBet Sportsbook offering big money bets to sharps and exclusive NBA playoff deals

Matt Burke | Apr 11, 2019
PointsBet Sportsbook sharps NBA playoffs
PointsBet

If you’re a big money bettor in New Jersey, PointsBet is your online sportsbook of choice.

Many online books in New Jersey have limits on the amount of money you can bet but PointsBet is now offering an exclusive $10,000 game day guarantee to ensure maximum bets for all of the upcoming NBA and NHL playoff games.

“We’re bookmakers at heart and accepting action from sharp bettors is in our DNA,” PointsBet CEO Johnny Aitken told Business Wire. “We are excited to get our guarantee underway and ensure PointsBet is doing its upmost along with offering the best prices to bring money back from off-shore sites in the legalized US Market.”

PointsBet is also running an NBA playoffs headline offer which starts this Saturday. If you place a moneyline bet and your team leads after three quarters you get paid out instantly – first $100 staked.

To take advantage of these offers now click the Bet Now button below.

