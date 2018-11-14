TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: Free bet up to $200
4.5
4.5
Play Now
2
Bonus: Double up to $100
4.5
4.5
Play Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
4
Play Now
NJ

Sixers fans can make money for every point Jimmy Butler scores tonight

Matt Burke | Nov 14, 2018
Sixers DraftKings sportsbook Make Money Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler will make his Philly debut tonight. Getty Images

DraftKings Sportsbook is running an exciting promotion ahead of Jimmy Butler’s Philadelphia 76ers debut Wednesday night in which sports bettors can get $1 DK Dollar for every point he scores. Butler was averaging 21.3 points per game this season with the Timberwolves and has averaged at least 20.0 points per game since the 2014-15 season. So it’s a good bet that you’ll be getting at least $20 DK Dollars is you make a wager tonight.

Butler also has a couple 30 point-outings this season. 

Philly plays at Orlando tonight with the tip at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

All you have to do is place a $50 minimum moneyline bet on the Sixers tonight and you’ll get the bonus for every point Butler scores. Click the Bet Now button below to wager.

Bet Now
Tags:
SB newsSB basketball
NBA odds spread line Grizzlies Bucks Knicks Thunder
Law firm Gibson Dunn and Crutcher launches practice group dedicated to spor...
Rhode Island will have legal sports betting at casinos in December
Will Sixers Jimmy Butler make Markelle Fultz cry? Real odds
DraftKings sportsbook ready to dominate down South
NBA odds spread line, parlay advice for Sixers Heat Spurs Kings

FULL LIST OF ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

  • Bonus:Free bet up to $200
    4.5
    Play Now
    1
  • Bonus:Double up to $100
    4.5
    Play Now
    2
  • Bonus:First deposit match bonus up to $250
    4
    Play Now
    3
  • Bonus:$10 free no deposit needed
    4
    Play Now
    4
  • Bonus:Get $10 free to play Slots, Blackjack and more
    3.5
    Play Now
    5