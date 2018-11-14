Sixers fans can make money for every point Jimmy Butler scores tonight

DraftKings Sportsbook is running an exciting promotion ahead of Jimmy Butler’s Philadelphia 76ers debut Wednesday night in which sports bettors can get $1 DK Dollar for every point he scores. Butler was averaging 21.3 points per game this season with the Timberwolves and has averaged at least 20.0 points per game since the 2014-15 season. So it’s a good bet that you’ll be getting at least $20 DK Dollars is you make a wager tonight.

Butler also has a couple 30 point-outings this season.

Philly plays at Orlando tonight with the tip at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

All you have to do is place a $50 minimum moneyline bet on the Sixers tonight and you’ll get the bonus for every point Butler scores. Click the Bet Now button below to wager.