Sports betting scene in Atlantic City heating up

Philadelphia sports bettors are now flush with options when it comes to wagering on games.

There are, of course, the four sportsbooks all within a half hour drive from downtown. And you can bet online if you’re anywhere within the New Jersey state limits.

But we should not forget about Atlantic City. The sports betting boom is well underway in AC as well.

Just last week, Tropicana Atlantic City and William Hill opened a whopper of a new book that features the most seats of any sportsbook in AC (pictured former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski).

“We are proud to partner with Tropicana Atlantic City and Eldorado Resorts to open this world class sportsbook,” William Hill US CEO Joe Asher said. “The new sportsbook at the Trop is proof of our collective commitment to provide our customers with the best possible experience. Powered by our industry leading sports betting product, it will bring added excitement to sports fans that want to watch and wager at the Tropicana.”

Tropicana had been operating a temporary sportsbook for several months but this huge upgrade will allow it to compete with the sports betting big boys in Atlantic City like Ocean Resort, Bally’s, Resorts and Golden Nugget.

“Sports betting has been an incredible addition to Tropicana,” Eldorado Resorts Senior Vice President of Operations – Eastern Region Steve Callender said. “Guests are not only coming to experience the sportsbook. They are also staying in the hotel, dining at our restaurants and enjoying all our non-gaming amenities. We expect to see these positive effects continue with the addition of our permanent location.”

Meanwhile, Hard Rock Atlantic City is set to roll out the second phase of its sportsbook this month in time for the start of the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The first full day of tourney action is a week from Thursday on March 21.