NJ

State of New York closing in on legal sports betting in 2019?

Matt Burke | Jan 15, 2019
State of New York closing in on legal sports betting
Getty Images

There have been mixed signals this week regarding the legalization of sports betting in the state of New York. Acting executive director of the New York Gaming Commission, Ron Ochrym, is looking to move forward - even with state lawmakers not entirely on board.

Under a limited 2013 law, sports betting would be legal in only four spots in the state – at Tioga Downs, del Lago, Resorts World Catskills and Rivers.

In his State of the State address this week Governor Andrew Cuomo pushed forward saying, “We authorized upstate casinos. Let’s authorize sports betting in upstate casinos. It’s here. Let’s authorize it.”

On Tuesday, however, Cuomo’s budget director Robert Mujica said that the “governor’s office believes there would need to be a change to the state constitution to allow sports betting anywhere but in the existing private and Native casinos,” according to USA Today’s Jon Campbell.

Reuters also reported on Tuesday that the U.S. Justice Department would broaden restrictions on internet gambling but most of the issues are regarding online poker. Sports wagering expert Daniel Wallach, of the University of New Hampshire, told Reuters that this will “will have zero impact on the growth of mobile sports betting.”

New Yorkers can, of course, bet on sports legally if they are in the state of New Jersey. Click the Bet Now button below to bet at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tags:
SB news
