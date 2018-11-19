Free Tiger Phil live stream Woods Mickelson TV channel streaming

The Tiger Woods versus Phil Mickelson rivalry is the greatest the golf world has seen since Arnold Palmer squared off against Jack Nicklaus. On Black Friday this year, Woods and Mickelson will face one another one-on-one at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The winner of the match will net $9 million.

As for how much money consumers will have to pay to watch the unique event is a different story. Compared to high-priced boxing events and UFC fights, Tiger versus Phil costs just $19.99. That might be a bit pricey for casual golf fans, but no doubt Turner will get buys from the loyal and deep-pocketed golf base.

Woods played terrific golf on the PGA Tour this year, ending the season with a win at the Tour Championship. It was his first win in five years after undergoing four different back surgeries. The 42-years-old is not only focused on beating Phil on November 23 but will be looking to finally get back on track and win a major. Woods currently has 14 major wins, trailing Nicklaus who has 18.

"I think now that the first win is out of the way he is focused on getting off of 14 major wins and on to 15," Woods' college roommate and former four-time PGA Tour winer Notah Begay. "I don't think that's out of the realm of possibility."

The match will be a sports bettors dream as there are set to be side wagers happening throughout the event like long drive challenges and closest to the pin contests. Bleacher Report Live, DirecTV, AT&T U-verse and other cable and satellite providers will offer Tiger versus Phil on a Pay-Per-View basis. You can watch it live on Bleacher Report Live. If you want to go the free route, you will have options. Check in here closer to tee time at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday for updated links.

