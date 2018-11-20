Thanksgiving College football NCAA basketball schedule Black Friday Saturday

Thanksgiving weekend will be packed with action. Getty Images

The college football and NCAA basketball schedule is jam packed from the Thursday of Thanksgiving right up through Saturday night this year. Here is the college football and college basketball schedule for Thursday, Black Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Turkey Day weekend.

Thursday, Nov. 22 – Thanksgiving Day

College football

Colorado State at Air Force (3:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, Nov. 23 - Black Friday

College football

Texas at Kansas (12 p.m., FS1)

Nebraska at Iowa (12 p.m., FOX)

Akron at Ohio (12 p.m., CBSSN)

Buffalo at Bowling Green (12 p.m., ESPNU)

Central Michigan at Toledo (12 p.m., ESPN 3)

Eastern Michigan at Kent State (12 p.m., ESPN 3)

Houston at Memphis (12 p.m., ABC)

Arkansas at Missouri (2:30 p.m. CBS)

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama (3 p.m., ESPN Plus)

East Carolina at Cincinnati (3:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Virginia at Virginia Tech (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Oregon at Oregon State (4 p.m., FS1)

Central Florida at South Florida (4:15 p.m., ESPN)

Oklahoma at West Virginia (8 p.m., ESPN)

Washington at Washington State (8:30 p.m., FOX)

Saturday, Nov. 24

College football

Michigan at Ohio State (12 p.m., FOX)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (12 pm., SEC Network)

Syracuse at Boston College (12 p.m., ESPN)

Florida at Florida State (12 p.m., ABC)

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech (12 p.m., CBSSN)

Baylor at Texas Tech (12 p.m., FS1)

Purdue at Indiana (12 p.m., ESPN2)

Navy at Tulane (12 p.m., ESPNU)

NC State at North Carolina (12:20 p.m., ACC Network)

Wake Forest at Duke (12:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Old Dominion at Rice (1 p.m., ESPN Plus)

New Mexico State at Libert (2 p.m., ESPN 3)

Georgia Southern at Georgia State (2 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Troy at Appalachian State (2:30 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Southern Mississippi at UTEP (3 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Louisiana at UL Monroe (3 p.m., ESPN Plus)

UAB at Middle Tennessee (3 p.m., ESPN 3)

Stanford at UCLA (3 p.m., PAC 12)

Auburn at Alabama (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Maryland at Penn State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Illinois at Northwestern (3:30 p.m., Big 10 Network)

Arizona State at Arizona (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Minnesota at Wisconsin (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Pittsburgh at Miami (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

SMU at Tulsa (3:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Temple at UConn (3:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Arkansas State at Texas State (4 p.m., ESPN3)

Rutgers at Michigan State (4 p.m., FOX)

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (4 p.m., SEC Network)

South Carolina at Clemson (7 p.m., ESPN)

Kansas State at Iowa State (7 p.m., FS1)

Kentucky at Louisville (7 p.m., ESPN2)

San Jose State at Fresno State (7 p.m., ESPNU)

Colorado at California (7 p.m., PAC12

North Texas at UTSA (7 p.m., ESPN Plus)

LSU at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Notre Dame at USC (8 p.m., ABC)

Oklahoma State at TCU (8 p.m., FOX)

Nevada at UNLV (9:30 p.m., CBSSN)

BYU at Utah (10 p.m., FS1)

Utah State at Boise State (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Hawai’i at San Diego State (10:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Friday, Nov. 23

College basketball

VMI at Stetson (1 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Robert Morris at Purdue (2 p.m., Big 10 Network)

Alcorn State at Liberty (2 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Houston Baptist at Wake Forest (2 p.m., ACC Network)

James Madison at Oakland (2:30 p.m., ESPN3)

Chattanooga at Michigan (4 p.m., Big 10 Network)

Prairie View A&M at Georgia Tech (4 p.m., ACC Network)

Kent State at Vanderbilt (5 p.m., SEC Network)

Marshall at Maryland (6 p.m., Big 10 Network)

Tennessee State at Kentucky (7 p.m., SEC Network)

George Mason at Cincinnati (7 p.m., CBSSN)

UL Monroe at Tennessee Tech (7 p.m., ESPN Plus)

South Alabama at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Cleveland State at Ohio State (8 p.m., FS1)

UT Arlington at Arkansas (8 p.m., SEC Network)

Albany at Milwaukee (8 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Baylor vs Ole Miss (9 p.m., CBSSN)

Saturday, Nov. 24

College basketball

Depaul at Notre Dame (12 p.m., ACC Network)

New Hampshire at UConn (12 p.m., ESPN 3)

Saint Francis at Virginia Tech (1 p.m., ACC Network)

American at UMBC (1 p.m., ESPN3)

Northeastern at Davidson (1 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Marist at Buffalo (2 p.m., ESPN3)

The Citadel at South Florida (2 p.m., ESPN3)

Chicago State at Bradley (2 p.m., ESPN3)

Army at Miami of Ohio (2 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Evansville at Ball State (2 p.m., ESPN3)

Stony Brook at Rhode Island (2 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Sacred Heart at Binghamton (2 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Western New England at Hartford (2 p.m., ESPN3)

Detroit Mercy at Eastern Michigan (2 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Oral Roberts at Oakland (2:30 p.m., ESPN3)

Lindenwood at Illinois State (3 p.m., ESPN3)

Princeton at Monmouth (3 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Mercer at NC State (ACC Network)

Northern Kentucky at UCF (6 p.m., ESPN3)

Hofstra at VCU (7 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Lehigh at Kansas State (8 p.m., ESPN3)

Missouri State at Murray State (8 p.m., ESPN Plus)

Delaware State at Washington State (10:30 p.m., PAC 12)