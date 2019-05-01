USA

NJ

Top Online Horse Betting site Best for Kentucky Derby in 2019

Matt Burke | May 01, 2019
Top online horse betting site best for Kentucky Derby
Getty Images

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is upon us and many will be betting on the biggest horse race of the year for the first time online.

Sports betting is now legal in many areas but you can always bet on the ponies at NYRABets.com using the promo code MetroBet25. By using the promo code MetroBet25 you can get a free $25 Derby win bet and a $200 new member bonus!

NYRA Bets offers an app to bet on the Kentucky Derby on your iPhone or Android device. It is the online betting service that brings the best of horse racing across the world right to the palm of your hand. You can bet any track, anywhere, any time with the NYRA Bets app.

Bet on the 2019 Kentucky Derby now.

Here are the current odds for the field at Churchill Downs.

Omaha Beach 4-1

Game Winner 5-1

Roadster 6-1

Improbable 6-1

Maximum Security 10-1

Tacitus 10-1

Code of Honor 15-1

Win Win Win 15-1

War of Will 20-1

Tax 20-1

By My Standards 20-1

Vekoma 20-1

Plus Que Parfait 30-1

Cutting Humor 30-1

Haikal 30-1

Long Range Toddy 30-1

Spinoff 30-1

Country House 30-1

Gray Magician 50-1

Master Fencer 50-1

