Two luxurious sportsbooks set to open in Atlantic City

You don’t need to fly to Vegas to legally bet on sports anymore, nor do you have to go out west to get an upscale sports betting experience.

These sportsbooks that are opening up in Philly and in Atlantic City are far from dives, and The Books at Harrah’s Resort and Bally’s Wild Wild West that are set to open in the next month are looking like the most luxurious betting spots yet.

The Book at Harrah’s Resort in AC, following a $56 million hotel renovation to its Coastal Tower, is set to open within the next week. Situated next to the Poker Room, The Book at Harrah’s will feature 3,800 square feet of space including high quality resolution LED TVs spanning across the walls. The Book will also feature two “Fan Caves” for a private, upgraded experience.

Bet Now

Five private “Fan Caves” will also open at The Book at Wild Wild West in mid-June. The private rooms, which can hold up to 10 people at a time, include high-res TVs that can be split into three different screens, a foosball table, game consoles including an Xbox, table service and food provided by Guy Fieri’s Guy’s Bar-B-Que Joint.

“The Books at Harrah’s Resort and The Wild Wild West were designed to lead the evolution of gaming in Atlantic City, rivaling the top sports books throughout the country,” said Kevin Ortzman, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment Atlantic City. “We see the future of the sports betting experience, seamlessly blending gaming, entertainment and social elements to create a truly one-of-a-king experience here on the East Coast, which will attract both new and existing customers to the market.”

Betting on Maximum Security revenge

It’s part protest, part fatigue but disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security will not run in this coming Saturday’s Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

Maximum Security is not likely to run in the Belmont Stakes in June either, but he will take part in the the Haskell Invitational Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey on Saturday, July 20. The purse there is $1 million.

PointsBet released odds on the Haskell last week and Maximum Security has been set at +300 to win the race. The cutting-edge online sportsbook is taking early bets on the Haskell now and is offering up to $1,000 back on your first two bets. To take advantage of this offer go to:

Bet Now