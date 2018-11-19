What time does Chiefs Rams game start end?

Sometimes the NFL schedule grants us the perfect game at the perfect time.

This is one of those occasions, as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, with each squad tied with the New Orleans Saints with an NFL-best 9-1 record and sitting on top of their respective divisions.

Both teams are equipped with a quarterback and dynamic running back leading their respective one-two offensive punch.

The Rams are led on offense by rusher Todd Gurley, who has already piled up 988 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground to lead all running backs this season. Quarterback Jared Goff has aired it out for 3,134 yards and 22 touchdowns to this point.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs tout second-year QB Patrick Mahomes, who’s leading all quarterbacks this season with 31 touchdowns entering this game, and running back Kareem Hunt, who has rushed for 754 yards and seven TDs.

"The level of confidence and poise that this kid has, I haven't seen it anywhere," Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley told ESPN about the play of 23-year-old Mahomes. "You can't ask him to do anything else. He's handled the times where he's made the plays really well. He's handled the times where he hasn't. That speaks volumes."

That being said, Mahomes will have to look out for Rams’ dominating defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who leads the league with 12.5 sacks.

Donald was fined $23,000 by the league for a series of altercations during the Rams’ win over the Seattle Seahawks last week.

"Everybody learned," Donald told ESPN about the Rams, who were whistled for fouls as well. "We all seen it, we all was involved with it, so we understand what was going on and what we need to do to be better."

Here’s all the info you need to watch this huge Monday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Rams.

What time does the game start? The game will start at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 5:15 p.m. on the West Coast.

