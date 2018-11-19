TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

1
Bonus: Free bet up to $200
4.5
4.5
Play Now
2
Bonus: Double up to $100
4.5
4.5
Play Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
4
Play Now
NJ

What time does Chiefs Rams game start end?

Mark Lelinwalla | Nov 19, 2018
What time does Chiefs Rams game start end
Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams. Getty Images

Sometimes the NFL schedule grants us the perfect game at the perfect time.

This is one of those occasions, as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, with each squad tied with the New Orleans Saints with an NFL-best 9-1 record and sitting on top of their respective divisions.

Both teams are equipped with a quarterback and dynamic running back leading their respective one-two offensive punch.

The Rams are led on offense by rusher Todd Gurley, who has already piled up 988 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground to lead all running backs this season. Quarterback Jared Goff has aired it out for 3,134 yards and 22 touchdowns to this point.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs tout second-year QB Patrick Mahomes, who’s leading all quarterbacks this season with 31 touchdowns entering this game, and running back Kareem Hunt, who has rushed for 754 yards and seven TDs.

"The level of confidence and poise that this kid has, I haven't seen it anywhere," Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley told ESPN about the play of 23-year-old Mahomes. "You can't ask him to do anything else. He's handled the times where he's made the plays really well. He's handled the times where he hasn't. That speaks volumes."

That being said, Mahomes will have to look out for Rams’ dominating defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who leads the league with 12.5 sacks.

Donald was fined $23,000 by the league for a series of altercations during the Rams’ win over the Seattle Seahawks last week.

"Everybody learned," Donald told ESPN about the Rams, who were whistled for fouls as well. "We all seen it, we all was involved with it, so we understand what was going on and what we need to do to be better."

Here’s all the info you need to watch this huge Monday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Rams.

What time does the game start? The game will start at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 5:15 p.m. on the West Coast.

You can bet on the Chiefs versus Rams game by clicking the bet now button below.

Bet Now

 

Tags:
SB newsSB advice
Free live stream Chiefs Rams NFL Monday Night Football: Streaming
Free live stream Thanksgiving football game, streaming TV channel info
Free Tiger Phil live stream Woods Mickelson TV channel streaming
Red Sox Cardinals Bryce Harper MLB rumors: Free agency fray?
Chiefs Rams prop bets for Monday Night Football
Kansas City Chiefs LA Rams odds line spread for Monday Night Football

FULL LIST OF ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

  • Bonus:Free bet up to $200
    4.5
    Play Now
    1
  • Bonus:Double up to $100
    4.5
    Play Now
    2
  • Bonus:First deposit match bonus up to $250
    4
    Play Now
    3
  • Bonus:$10 free no deposit needed
    4
    Play Now
    4
  • Bonus:Get $10 free to play Slots, Blackjack and more
    3.5
    Play Now
    5