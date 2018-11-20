What time does Lions Cowboys Thanksgiving football game end start?

Football is synonymous with Thanksgiving and it’s the one time of the year where watching the end of the game is more important than joining your family for the start of dinner. Turkey chefs across America will be wondering when to start cooking the bird in order to line up with the conclusion of the first NFL game, which this year features the Chicago Bears playing against the Detroit Lions.

The Bears versus Lions game from Ford Field in Detroit will start at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, which is 9:30 a.m. on the West Coast. The Bears versus Lions game is expected to end around 3:45 p.m., with most NFL games lasting around three hours and 15 minutes.

In other words, if you’re on the East Coast 4 p.m. is a great time to schedule dinner.

The second NFL game on Thanksgiving between the Redskins and Cowboys will not start until 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, which is 1:30 p.m. on the West Coast. That game will end at approximately 7:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and 4:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

For those night owls or those who are hungover from one of the biggest drinking nights of the year the night before, the third and final pro football game on Thanksgiving starts at 8:20 p.m. Eastern Standard Time or 5:20 p.m. if you’re on the West Coast. That nightcap will end around 11:50 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

You can bet on all of these games by clicking the button below.