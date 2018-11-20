What time does Tiger Phil start on Black Friday?

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have a whopping 19 major championships won between them, including seven combined Master’s titles. That’s enough “Green Jackets” for nearly three weeks.

Yet, the golf legends are on the brink of making history … and they’ll be doing it against each other. “The Match,” pitting Woods against Mickelson, is being billed as golf’s first-ever pay-per-view event, taking place the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 23 at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas and available to watch via streaming, satellite or cable options.

Oh, yeah, on the line is a winner-takes-all pot of … drumroll, please … $9 million!

The event is being hyped like a prized fight or like the NFL does with the Super Bowl, as HBO is even shooting The Match Tiger vs. Phil show in support of the commercial-free ppv event. This does well Friday and it could be a taste of things to come for golf moving forward. Who else would you like to see battle it out over an 18-hole golf course?

So, what time does Tiger versus Phil start? Here is everything you need to know.

Date: Friday, November 23.

Time: 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 12 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

Price: $19.99

Odds to win outright:

Woods (-200)

Mickelson (+170)

Prop Bets

Which player will have the most birdies?

Mickelson (-120)

Woods (-110)

Will the match go to a playoff?

Yes (+250)

No (-300)

Will Tiger wear a red shirt?

Yes (+350)

No (-600)

