2 New sportsbooks likely coming to Pennsylvania

Sports betting venue options continue to increase in the state of Pennsylvania as it was announced over the weekend that two new casinos have submitted their applications to operate a sportsbook.

Mount Airy Casino Resort in Pocono, Pennsylvania (an hour and 45 minutes from Philadelphia) and Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes-Barre (an hour and 50 minutes from Philly) are now both ready to jump into the fray. Mount Airy is affiliated with 888 Holdings and Mohegan Sun is in a partnership with Kindred Group.

If and when Mount Airy and Mohegan Sun are approved, it will make it 10 locations where you can place a bet on sports in the state. Here is the current list of where you can wager on sports in PA:

SugarHouse Casino

Parx Casino

Harrah’s Philadelphia

South Philadelphia Turf Club

Valley Forge Race and Sportsbook

Valley Forge – FanDuel

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

Rivers Casino

Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh was actually the first spot in the state where you could bet on sports as it opened up operations in early December of 2018. Since then, however, the brunt of the new action has popped up in and around Philadelphia – which makes sense considering the population discrepancy between Pittsburgh and Philly.

But Rivers has thrived by virtue of being the only show in town. In the month of February, Rivers Casino had the highest handle ($8.1 million) and revenue ($627,521) of all sportsbooks in the state, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Not only does Rivers have little competition in-state out west, it also doesn’t have to deal with New Jersey – which had a six-month head start on Philly in the sports betting realm and already offers online betting.