BetRivers.com opening two new sports lounges at Wells Fargo Center

The Flyers are back on the home ice at the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils, and the Sixers are just two weeks away from opening up at home against the Boston Celtics.

In addition to both Philly teams debuting for the 2019-20 seasons, the Wells Fargo Center itself will debut two new sports betting-themed lounges – both branded by Rivers Casino. The Rivers branding reflects the casino’s impending transition from SugarHouse Casino to Rivers Casino Philadelphia, as well as the online component, PlaySugarHouse.com eventually transitioning to BetRivers.com in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to launch our partnership with SugarHouse, soon to be Rivers Casino and BetRivers.com, through these sport lounges which will undoubtedly elevate the game day experience at the Wells Fargo Center,” said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. “Both spaces are stunning additions to what has already been the most transformative phase of our renovation project and we know our fans will be delighted with the design and experience.”

Fans will be able to watch live events on nearly 100 screens while betting via the BetRivers Pennsylvania app on their personal mobile devices.

The BetRivers.com Sports Lounge, which is located on the New City Terrace inside the Wells Fargo Center, will face the bowl so fans can watch the live action as it happens below. Each space features club chairs, bar and table seating, as well as a custom 22-feet long by eight feet tall LED video wall that will anchor the viewing area, which has its own dedicated seating space.

“We can’t wait for Philadelphia sports fans to experience these new sports lounges,” said Mattias Stetz, COO of Rush Street Interactive, the operator of the in-casino and online sportsbooks for SugarHouse, soon to be Rivers Casino Philadelphia. “We know how passionate this city is when it comes to sports and we took great care to make sure these lounges have everything guests need to watch and get in on the action as it’s happening.”

