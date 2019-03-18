USA

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Bonus: $50 Bonus Bet + 2 Risk-Free Bets Up to $1,000
Not yet reviewed by MetroBet
Not yet reviewed by MetroBet
Bet Now
1
Bonus: First bet matched up to $200
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Play Now
2
Bonus: Up to $500 risk-free first bet
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
PA

Breaking down Pennsylvania - Philadelphia February sports betting numbers

Matt Burke | Mar 18, 2019
Breaking down Pennsylvania Philadelphia sports betting
Getty Images

The state of Pennsylvania’s sports betting numbers for the month of February were released on Monday, with the total handle coming in at $31.5 million. This is down slightly from the month of January, when the statewide handle was $32 million – generating $2.6 million in revenue.

There are few things to consider here when it comes to the small drop-off. The first is that February is one of the deadest months on the sports calendar despite the Super Bowl to kickoff the month. In the previous month of January, the sportsbooks that were up-and-running in the state got a boost from the Eagles’ playoff run, and there were three rounds of NFL playoff games to bet on – not just one big game.

The second issue is that there is still no online presence in Pennsylvania. New Jersey saw its numbers blow up in the first few months of sports betting legalization, mostly due to the convenience of being to bet on sports from your couch.

Those are valid excuses for Pennsylvania.

That said, most industry experts expected the PA handle for the month of February to jump a tad because of the simple fact that new betting locations were introduced during the month.

Here is the breakdown by sportsbook in the state for February by handle (total amount of money wagered):

Bet Now

Rivers Sportsbook (Pittsburgh): $8.14 million

SugarHouse Sportsbook: $7.09 million

Parx Casino Sportsbook: $6.96 million

Hollywood Sportsbook (Grantville): $3.74 million

Harrah’s Sportsbook: $2.95 million

South Philadelphia Turf Club: $2.60 million

All told, these numbers are just slightly disappointing for Pennsylvania and far from alarming. New Jersey’s handle was also down in the month of February, dipping from a record $385.2 million in January to $320.3 million. Nearly $2 billion has been bet on sports in the state of New Jersey since it began legalized betting last summer.

 

Tags:
SB news
SB news
Q and A with a Philadelphia sports betting novice
SB news
Over half the United States has legal sports betting or is moving towards i...
SB news
Parx Casino Sportsbook in Bensalem brings glitz to Philadelphia sports bett...
SB news
Sports betting documentary coming to Showtime in March
Metro Bet
Bet Smart: Oddsmakers and the Alliance of American Football
SB news
SugarHouse Sportsbook brings the local flavor in Philadelphia

TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS

Subscribe
to our newsletter to keep up with the action!
Expert advice and the latest news from MetroBet straight in your inbox
* indicates required
Send me updates for: