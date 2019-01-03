Colts Texans free live stream link for streaming NFL playoffs

Indianapolis and Houston will square off on Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will clash on Saturday afternoon with a trip to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on the line. Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The two AFC South teams split their season series as the Texans won at Indy early in the regular season and the Colts won at Houston late in the year.

The Texans will be playing in their first postseason game in nearly two years while the Colts will be participating in their first playoff game since the 2014 AFC Championship game.

Most everyone remembers the “Brian Hoyer debacle” in the first game of the 2015 NFL playoffs when Hoyer tossed four interceptions in a 30-0 home blowout loss to the Chiefs. The Texans rebounded in the wild card round the next year when they beat the Raiders, 27-14.

DeAndre Hopkins will obviously need to come up huge for the Texans if they plan on advancing to the divisional round. Hopkins has been on a tear of late as he’s posted three straight 100-plus yard receiving games. Houston’s top receiver has been good but not great in his playoff career as he’s averaging 67 yards per game in January.

The Colts have their own dynamic receiver in TY Hilton, and Hilton has owned the Texans this year. In a 37-34 overtime loss to Houston back on Sept. 30. Hilton caught four balls for 115 yards. In Texas on Dec. 9, he ripped off a 199-yard performance on nine catches.

“That’s probably why [my ankle] is starting to feel better,” Hilton told 1070 The Fan this week regarding the upcoming matchup against the Texans.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN TV and will stream live on the Watch ESPN app. In the local Houston and Indianapolis markets the game will be simulcast on a local ABC affiliate.

Many cord-cutters nixed ESPN out of their budget, so you will have options to live stream the game for free. Check back closer to kickoff on Saturday for free live streaming options.

Colts Texans free live stream link for streaming NFL playoffs 1

Colts Texans free live stream link for streaming NFL playoffs 2

Colts Texans free live stream link for streaming NFL playoffs 3

Colts Texans free live stream link for streaming NFL playoffs 4