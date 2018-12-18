DraftKings and FanDuel shut out in Washington DC despite legalization of sports betting

Donald Trump will now be able to legally bet from the White House on whether or not he will be impeached in 2019.

The Washington, D.C. Council approved legal sports betting on Tuesday as the bill passed with an 11-2 vote. The District of Columbia will join New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Mississippi, New Mexico and – of course – Nevada as jurisdictions with legal sports betting.

There is one huge hang-up here, however, as the bill was written with the D.C. Lottery as the sole company that is allowed to host a mobile app. In other words, DraftKings, FanDuel, 888, PlaySugarHouse and the like won’t be able to offer their mobile services.

This could be revised in 2019 when neighboring states like Maryland and Virginia get in the game (which they are expected to do early in the new year).