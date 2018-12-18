TOP ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NEW JERSEY

1
Bonus: Free bet up to $500
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
2
Bonus: Double up to $100
4.5
Review
4.5 Review
Bet Now
3
Bonus: First deposit match bonus up to $250
4
Review
4 Review
Bet Now
PA

DraftKings and FanDuel shut out in Washington DC despite legalization of sports betting

Matt Burke | Dec 18, 2018
DraftKings FanDuel Washington DC sports betting
Getty Images

Donald Trump will now be able to legally bet from the White House on whether or not he will be impeached in 2019.

The Washington, D.C. Council approved legal sports betting on Tuesday as the bill passed with an 11-2 vote. The District of Columbia will join New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island, West Virginia, Mississippi, New Mexico and – of course – Nevada as jurisdictions with legal sports betting.

There is one huge hang-up here, however, as the bill was written with the D.C. Lottery as the sole company that is allowed to host a mobile app. In other words, DraftKings, FanDuel, 888, PlaySugarHouse and the like won’t be able to offer their mobile services.

This could be revised in 2019 when neighboring states like Maryland and Virginia get in the game (which they are expected to do early in the new year).

Bet Now
Tags:
SB news
Sports bettors in US named Most Influential in sports business for 2018
DraftKings Sportsbook in 2019: CRO Matt Kalish interview
Free live stream Texans Jets Browns Broncos game link
Philadelphia and Pittsburgh now taking sports bets
New Jersey reports monster November in sports betting totals
NBA reaches sports betting deal with BetStars

FULL LIST OF ONLINE SPORTSBOOKS IN NJ

Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.