PA

DraftKings helping veterans land tech jobs

Matt Burke | May 07, 2019
DraftKings tech for heroes veterans
DraftKings

Far too often, our veterans are forgotten and left behind.

Something as simple as providing employment opportunities for heroes sometimes goes by the wayside.

In an effort to bring job opportunities to veterans, DraftKings is now providing training in high demand tech skills for current and returning veterans – and their spouses – to help them expand their abilities and find meaningful employment.

Bet Now

The program launched in Boston in 2018 and was quickly expanded across the country.

“As a technology company at heart, DraftKings is home to some of the brightest in the field," said Jamie Chisholm, Director of Public Affairs at DraftKings. "We noticed that there was a gap in how many Veterans were able to get technology training when they returned from serving their country and we knew we had the resources to help them.”

DraftKings held its annual Tech for Heroes training in Boston in late April and is already gearing up for a training next year. For more information on Tech for Heroes contact TechforHeroes@draftkings.com

