DraftKings ready to roll out online sportsbook in West Virginia

West Virginia is a legalized sports betting state and so, DraftKings wasn’t going to wait too long to set up shop there.

On Tuesday, DraftKings announced a licensing agreement with Penn National Gaming, Inc., the operator of Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia, to launch its DraftKings Sportsbook in the Mountain State. Pending regulatory approvals are the only thing holding up the Sportsbook at this point.

“We are thrilled to work with Penn National Gaming to bring our online sportsbook product to West Virginia,” Matt Kalish, DraftKings’ co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, said in a press release statement. “We look forward to serving sports fans in the Mountain State and building on the immense success we have had in leading the New Jersey market. With over 90 percent of sports bettors returning to play after trying DraftKings Sportsbook, we are confident we can deliver on being the best place to play for West Virginia consumers.”

Just as Kalish said, DraftKings’ success in New Jersey and The Garden State’s overall success with sports gambling, period, are more than enough reasons for West Virginia to be excited about the daily fantasy sports leader steering its online sports gambling operation. That and it’s a strategic move for DraftKings to partner with Penn National Gaming, considering West Virginians have been familiar with Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races and should feel comfortable exploring this impending new option.

That said, Penn National Gaming is thrilled to partner with DraftKings.

“We are pleased to help welcome DraftKings to West Virginia,” said John Finamore, Sr. Vice President of Regional Operations for Penn National Gaming. “We believe the state will certainly benefit from DraftKings’ tremendous brand awareness and expertise in providing customers a quality online sports betting experience.”

Once fully launched, the DraftKings Sportsbook will offer online sports betting, which includes live, in-game betting, and the opportunity to wager on major U.S. and international sports. In addition, the Sportsbook will also offer its new Sportsbook Pools feature for the NBA, NFL and NHL.

West Virginia currently counts three physical retail sportsbooks in operation, but doesn’t have any active online sportsbooks, meaning DraftKings Sportsbook would be the state’s first.