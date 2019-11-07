DraftKings sports betting launches in Pennsylvania: Free $200

One of the giants of the fantasy sports world launched its sports betting app in the state of Pennsylvania on Thursday, and the moved is poised to change the landscape of online wagering in the Keystone State.

DraftKings announced on Thursday that it is now live in the state of Pennsylvania. Given the online success that DK has had in neighboring New Jersey (DraftKings dominated the online market when sports betting was first legalized in New Jersey), DraftKings is expected to have similar success in PA.

“We have seen immense success over the last year with our Sportsbook product and are thrilled for this pivotal next step as DraftKings expands into Pennsylvania,” said Jason Robins, co-founder and chief executive officer at DraftKings. “Pennsylvania is home to two of the biggest sports cities in the world and multiple big-time college programs, with some of the most die-hard fan bases of all-time. We could not be more excited to introduce those fans to our top-rated mobile sportsbook and provide them with the unrivaled experience that has become synonymous with DraftKings.”

The best news for consumers when these new online books launch in each state is that there is more and more free betting cash available.

