ESPN fantasy football guru Matthew Berry on Fantasy Life app

Obtaining information that few others have gives you a huge leg-up when it comes to wagering on sports, and with more and more states legalizing sports betting it’s no surprise that many companies are jockeying for top billing in the sports information game.

One start-up that is being financially backed by pro athletes and was co-founded by Matthew Berry, the premier mind in fantasy football at ESPN for years, is Fantasy Life – which is promising users industry leading breaking news alerts that “beat competitors by up to 15 minutes.” Users can also post, poll other players, and chat about sports on the Fantasy Life app.

“I’ve always loved the community aspect of fantasy. So I wanted to create a space for fantasy players and sports gamblers alike to interact, share advice, and help each other win,” Berry told MetroBet in an exclusive interview. “And then I wanted tools that could give our users a clear cut advantage, which is where our industry-leading alerts come in. In terms of a real thing, it’s been growing for most of our first full football season with the real product, but when Carlos Hyde was traded from the Browns out of the blue, we beat everyone to the news by almost 10 minutes. Our users all snatched up Nick Chubb (Hyde’s backup) and he lead them to many fantasy titles. People were thrilled – that was a watershed moment for us. When you read our reviews on iTunes (we are at 4.8 stars) that gets mentioned a lot.”

Investors include MLB All-Stars Josh Donaldson (Atlanta Braves), Evan Longoria (San Francisco Giants), David Price (Boston Red Sox) and Adam Wainwright (St. Louis Cardinals), NASCAR’s Kyle Busch, NBA team owner Jesse Itzler (Atlanta Hawks), and DFS expert and Millionaire Maker winner Al Zeidenfeld.

“Athletes are the most competitive people ever, and when they compete in fantasy it’s no different,” Berry told MetroBet. “Honestly, a lot of our investors came from the app itself. Guys were using the app to help them with their fantasy teams and it helped them so much they reached out and asked how they could get involved. Because of the alerts and the community, the app gives a legit competitive advantage to those in fantasy leagues and for those that bet on sports.”

Quick hits with Fantasy Life CEO Yasin Abbak

MetroBet recently had the opportunity to speak with Fantasy Life CEO Yasin Abbak about what separates their breaking sports information app to their many competitors.

How does Fantasy Life beat competitors with its alerts?

We spent years building and perfecting an automated news engine powered by AI that helps users take advantage of opportunities before others know they even exist.

How can it help a sports bettor?

Up to a 15-minute head start on breaking news alerts to place bets is a huge competitive advantage that provides arbitrage opportunities against sportsbooks without costing a dime. Elsewhere, sports bettors have to pay for a watered down version of what we provide for free, and we are looking to expand our coverage to include basketball news, and are adding additional features that will give bettors more of an edge.

Trades in actual sports leagues can often affect your fantasy team, and it can certainly affect sports betting – particularly when it comes to Futures bets. Is this an app that will be posting trade rumors in addition to breaking trade news?

We already share information about rumors that come from verified sources, and we are considering launching a completely separate feed that is specifically for rumors. Rumors lead to speculation, and speculation leads to bets. They’re an important part of the coverage.

How can the polls and chats on the app help your fantasy team and how can it help you as a sports bettor?

Getting the advice of fellow fantasy players and sports bettors is invaluable. You’re also able to see how much experience and clout a user has based on their badge level for different sports, so you can get a sense of how valuable a certain user’s advice might be. This is a space to discuss betting, fantasy and DFS with other people that "get it.” That can help minimize risk.